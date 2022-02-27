Man stabbed following altercation in an Uber

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was stabbed at a West Hartford Shell Gas station early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a Shell Gas Station at 905 Farmington Avenue around midnight. When officers arrived, they found one man with stab wounds.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported via ambulance to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

According to police, three men were in an Uber when an altercation broke out. The altercation ended at the Shell Gas station on Farmington Avenue.

Police say one man was the driver, and the other two were his passengers.

The names of the men have not been released by police.

West Hartford Police are currently investigating this incident. They are asking anyone with information to come forward and call the police department at (860) 523-5203, or their tip line (860) 570-8969. Police say you can also email them at whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

