Six people died after two separate crashes involving wrong way drivers

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB)- Six people were killed in the early morning of Feb. 26, in two separate wrong way car crashes that were minutes apart.

A few hours later another wrong way driver was arrested by state police in a separate incident.

The issue of wrong way drivers in not one that is unique to Connecticut.

It is a battle faced on the roads nationwide.

AAA says about 500 people a year die in the U.S. in wrong way crashes.

They are so deadly because they are usually head on collisions.

Some statistics may indicate a rise in them over the past two years during the pandemic.

One accident occurred on I-91 in Meriden, the other on I-84 in Hartford. Both accidents happened just before 3:00 am.

At the accident in Meriden involved a wrong way driver driving south on the northbound side of the highway.

A 21 year old woman was killed when police say she drove southbound and crashed head on into a car carrying a 50 year old woman and a 21 year old man. That woman was killed the young man suffering minor injuries.

The accident happened near exit 18, causing the highway to close between exits 18 and 20.

The accident in Hartford happened on I-84 east near exit 51. Police shut down the highway between exits 49 and 50. Officials say four people died following this accident.

Then at 3 o’clock in the morning, 55-year-old Michael Brown was arrested by state police on route 8 southbound near exit 20 in Seymour.

They found him after receiving 911 calls of a wrong way driver.

Fortunately, they spotted him before any crash.

Police say he failed a sobriety test and was arrested.

While the causes of each of these wrong way incidents remain under investigation, AAA has analyzed data from wrong way crashes around the country and found certain trends.

They noticed a number of contributing factors with alcohol impairment being by far number one.

AAA spokesperson Amy Parmenter says there are other commonalities as well. About 500 wrong way crashes a year in the US usually some common factors that contribute to them.

Other contributing factors were the age of the driver, like drivers over 70. Driving alone is another factor.

When passengers are in the vehicle there is a greater chance that maybe one of the passengers would alert the driver to the fact that he or she was driving the wrong direction.

For any driver, news of these wrong way crashes is terrifying, but Retired Connecticut State Police Spokesman Lieutenant Paul Vance says there are things you can do to best protect yourself in case you encounter a wrong way driver.

“If you see a vehicle coming towards you, many times it will be in the left-hand lane because that driver believes they are driving in the proper direction. Your escape route is to get to as far to the right as you possibly can to get out of harm’s way,” said Vance.

Vance says most wrong way crashes happen at night and on weekends.

He also says it’s important to not just look one or two cars ahead of you, but to be scanning further into the distance as well.

Looking at what is up ahead and trying to see if any headlights are coming your way which can give you a little bit of lead time to react and get out of the way.

