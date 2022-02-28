Bright Spot: Dancing veteran becomes viral sensation

(WFSB) – A veteran has turned into a viral sensation for his dance videos, and he’s putting a smile on so many faces while doing it.

Chuck Franzke from Wisconsin has become known across the U.S. as ‘Dancing Chuck,’ and with the help of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight he’s created videos that have gained national attention.

That includes morning shows and super stars alike, like Justin Timberlake.

Franzke says it has been quite the experience. “We have been doing it every year for the past five or six years. I think one year we did it twice. Then they put them online and they all go viral.”

Franzke served as a Navy pilot in World War II, and now at 99 years old is still having the time of his life. “I’m having more fun at almost 100 than I had at 29!”

All he needs is a little music, and he’s up out of his chair showing off his moves.

Something so simple, yet it brings so much joy to so many people, including his wife of 77 years, Beverly who says it has been a joy to watch him shine.

“I’m happy that he has done it because he has done it mainly because it started for honor flight. This has made him feel good that he has done something for honor flight. And I like to see him dance.”

A light in people’s lives while being light on his feet.

“I have a theory. I like being light. And to be light you have to be nice to people. That’s the theory that I work with and that’s the way I dance.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.