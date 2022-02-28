COVID UPDATE: CT’s positivity rate is 2.31%

(WFSB) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Connecticut.

Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they're reported.

Mar. 2

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 2.31 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Wednesday, 723,812 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 253 since Tuesday. Officials say 10,930 tests were administered, and 253 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.31%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 192, up 1 since Tuesday.

Mar. 1

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 2.42 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Tuesday, 723,559 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 170 since Monday. Officials say 7,019 tests were administered, and 170 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.42%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 191, up 3 since Friday.

Feb. 28

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 2.58 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Monday, 723,389 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,012 since Friday. Officials say 39,153 tests were administered, and 1,012 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.58%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 188, down 47 since Friday.

Feb. 25

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 2.55 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Friday, 722,377 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 423 since Thursday. Officials say 16,591 tests were administered, and 423 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.55%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 235, down 13 since Thursday.

Feb. 24

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 3.99 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Thursday, 721,954 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 458 since Wednesday. Officials say 11,467 tests were administered, and 458 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.99%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 248, down 7 since Wednesday.

State officials say there are 10,443 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 119 since last Thursday.

Feb. 23

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 3.48 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Wednesday, 721,496 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 540 since Tuesday. Officials say 15,529 tests were administered, and 540 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.48%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 255, down 6 since Tuesday.

Feb. 22

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 3.51 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Tuesday, 720,956 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 338 since Monday. Officials say 9,618 tests were administered, and 338 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.51%.

The current number of hospitalizations remains at 261.

Feb. 21

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 2.97 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Monday, 720,618 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,291 since Friday. Officials say 43,415 tests were administered, and 1,291 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.97%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 261, down 29 since Friday.

Feb. 18

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 3.84 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Thursday, 719,327 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,263 since Thursday. Officials say 32,916 tests were administered, and 1,263 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.84%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 290, down 35 since Thursday.

State officials say there are 10,324 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 105 since last Thursday.

Feb. 17

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 4.71 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Thursday, 718,064 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 544 since Wednesday. Officials say 11,542 tests were administered, and 544 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.71%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 325, down 15 since Wednesday.

Feb. 16

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 4.87 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Wednesday, 717,520 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,464 since Tuesday. Officials say 30,046 tests were administered, and 1,464 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.87%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 340, down 45 since Tuesday.

Feb. 15

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 6.1 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Tuesday, 715,692 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 710 since Monday. Officials say 11,688 tests were administered, and 710 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 6.1%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 385, down 21 since Monday.

Feb. 14

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 3.32 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Monday, 714,408 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,524 since Friday. Officials say 45,881 tests were administered, and 1,524 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.32%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 406, down 61 since Friday.

Feb. 11

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 4.94 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Friday, 712,884 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,189 since Thursday. Officials say 24,078 tests were administered, and 1,189 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.94%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 467, down 62 since Thursday.

Feb. 10

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 4.45 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Thursday, 711,695 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,026 since Wednesday. Officials say 23,078 tests were administered, and 1,026 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.45%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 529, down 23 since Wednesday.

State officials say there are 10,219 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 136 since last Thursday.

Feb. 9

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 5.16 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Wednesday, 710,669 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,048 since Tuesday. Officials say 20,325 tests were administered, and 1,048 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 5.16%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 552, down 55 since Tuesday.

Feb. 8

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 7.08 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Tuesday, 709,621 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,343 since Monday. Officials say 18,982 tests were administered, and 1,343 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 7.08%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 607, down 24 since Monday.

Feb. 7

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 4.77 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Monday, 708,278 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,138 since Friday. Officials say 44,789 tests were administered, and 2,138 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.77%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 631, down 154 since Friday.

Feb. 4

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 6.58 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Friday, 706,140 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,269 since Thursday. Officials say 19,296 tests were administered, and 1,269 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 6.58%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 785, down 84 since Thursday.

Feb. 3

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 6.57 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Thursday, 704,871 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,445 since Wednesday. Officials say 37,197 tests were administered, and 2,445 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 6.57%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 869, down 66 since Wednesday.

State officials say there are 10,083 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 175 since last Thursday.

Feb. 2

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 7.43 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Wednesday, 702,426 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,786 since Tuesday. Officials say 24,024 tests were administered, and 1,786 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 7.43%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 935, down 60 since Wednesday.

Feb. 1

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 8.68 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Tuesday, 700,640 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,240 since Monday. Officials say 14,293 tests were administered, and 1,240 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 8.68%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 995, down 56 since Monday.

Officials say the state’s COVID-related death toll has surpassed 10,000.

Chris Boyle with the Connecticut Department of Public Health confirmed that as of Monday, the total number of COVID-related deaths stood at 10,010.

Jan. 31

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s positivity rate is 7.33 percent in terms of PCR tests.

On Monday, 699,400 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 3,330 since Friday. Officials say 45,449 tests were administered, and 3,330 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 7.33%.

The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,051, down 141 since Friday.

