School mask mandate lifted today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Monday is a big day for many schools in Connecticut.

For the first time in over a year, masks will be optional in most school districts.

Gov. Lamont visited Glastonbury High School Monday, where masks are now optional.

COVID-19 testing kits were also sent home to students, and some tested positive.

School officials say 8 students tested positive for COVID-19. They were all asymptomatic.

Those students did not go to school today.

Lamont says the majority of schools decided to drop the mask mandate.

When students left Glastonbury High School for the day, some students still had a mask on, while others did not.

“I kind of have it half on, half off. It’s just so my glasses don’t get foggy so I guess I’m half safe I guess,” said Jacob Kauffman, a sophomore.

“I just want to be safe to protect my family and you know, it’s the right thing to do,” said Jasmine Opokeware, a student.

Lamont talked to students about how they feel about the mask mandate being lifted.

“I hope this is our new normal going forward. Every one of these kids had a big smile on their faces. It’s nice to be able to see it,” Lamont said.

There are a few districts in the state that will extend their mask mandates.

Waterbury and New Haven both decided to continue with masks in schools for now.

Hartford Public Schools plans to keep their mandate in place until at least April 1.

“They felt more comfortable wearing the mask a little bit longer which should be their right too,” Lamont said.

It seems Glastonbury is happy with their decision.

“Those who wanted to wear masks wore them. Those who didn’t, did not. Everything went smoothly and I’m getting that same report from all of our schools,” said Superintendent Alan Bookman.

The test kits were sent home with students on Thursday. They were asked to test Sunday night or Monday morning before going to school.

For some, it’s the first major step toward normalcy since the COVID-19 pandemic began: Schools no longer requiring students or staff to wear masks.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the statewide school mask mandate just less than 3 weeks ago. His plan was for school officials to make the call. Since then, many students and parents have praised the move, but some, still feel more confident with masks on.

“We did have more than 120 districts respond and generally speaking from that survey at least 90 percent are going optional,” said Fran Rabinowitz, executive director of the Association of Public School Superintendents.

Even though masks are now optional at schools such as Bristol Central High School, district officials asked students to take an at-home COVID test before they entered school grounds Monday morning.

