School van involved in crash in West Hartford

A crash involving a school van in West Hartford forced police to detour traffic on Monday morning.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a school van in West Hartford forced police to detour traffic on Monday morning.

A photo from the scene showed that the crash happened on New Britain Avenue.

The van appeared to be missing a wheel.

A car was also involved. It was on its side in a snowbank on the side of the road.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt or how the crash happened.

Police have yet to release any details.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

