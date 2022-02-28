School van involved in crash in West Hartford
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a school van in West Hartford forced police to detour traffic on Monday morning.
A photo from the scene showed that the crash happened on New Britain Avenue.
The van appeared to be missing a wheel.
A car was also involved. It was on its side in a snowbank on the side of the road.
It’s unclear if anyone was hurt or how the crash happened.
Police have yet to release any details.
