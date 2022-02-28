Statewide school mask mandate to expire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - For the first time in over a year, masks will be optional in most school districts.

Masks will be optional tomorrow for Rocky Hills Schools and dozens of others across the state.

Executive Director of the Association of Public-School Superintendents Fran Rabinowitz said, “the data spoke for itself and speaks for itself. The numbers are down, and we know we had to get on an exit ramp sooner or later.”

Rabinowitz said a survey was sent out to schools to find out how many will let the mandate expire tomorrow.

“We did have more than 120 districts respond and generally speaking from that survey at least 90% are going optional,” said Rabinowitz.

Some of those districts that will make masks optional include Canton, Norwich, Middletown, Rocky Hill and Southington.

There are still a few that will extend their mask mandates.

Waterbury and New Haven both decided to continue with masks in schools for now.

Hartford public school officials say they will keep their mandate in place until at least April first.

Masks will not only be optional at most schools tomorrow, but also on the way there.

On Friday, the CDC announced new guidance, saying they are no longer requiring masks on school buses.

What does that mean for students in districts where masks are required in the classroom?

If they are sticking with masking for a longer period of time and there is a mask mandate, then I would assume that mask mandate will carry on the bus as well,” said Rabinowitz.

