Legislation to upgrade school air quality set to be announced

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A new proposal to upgrade school air quality is expected to be announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he’ll hold a news conference to talk about the proposal.

It’s set for 1 p.m. at the Alfred W. Hanmer Elementary School in Wethersfield.

Watch the news conference here:

Lamont said the proposal will establish a grant program to assist public school districts in paying for heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC) systems, and other air quality upgrades to school buildings.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.