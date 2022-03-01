Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Advertisement

Legislation to upgrade school air quality set to be announced

HVAC unit
HVAC unit(KWCH 12)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A new proposal to upgrade school air quality is expected to be announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he’ll hold a news conference to talk about the proposal.

It’s set for 1 p.m. at the Alfred W. Hanmer Elementary School in Wethersfield.

Watch the news conference here:

Lamont said the proposal will establish a grant program to assist public school districts in paying for heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC) systems, and other air quality upgrades to school buildings.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ukraine Rally in Greenwich
Ukraine supporters schedule rallies all this week
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Tuesday PM weather
Technical Discussion: March comes in like a lamb...
Tuesday PM weather
FORECAST: March comes in like a lamb
Gov. Ned Lamont
Gov. wants lawmakers to approve proposal that reduces prescription drug costs