Two CT-based organizations sending teams, supplies to help Ukraine

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - (WFSB) - As Ukrainians fight back against Russia’s invasion, two Connecticut-based organizations are doing their part to help with the ever-growing humanitarian crisis.

Both Americares and Save the Children will have teams on the ground in eastern Europe.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, at least 677,000 people have already fled, with even more expected to leave in upcoming days.

Not only is Ukraine battling the Russians, they are fighting am uptick in COVID-19 and a polio outbreak.

They’ve been working in Ukraine for years, so they’re familiar with the needs, but this is a whole new level.

From inside Americares’ Stamford warehouse, this much medicine and relief supplies will soon find its way to Ukraine.

The men, women, and children fleeing are in urgent need for medicine and other supplies.

“Some of the most common requests that we’re hearing are for wound care, trauma supplies like IV fluids and starters to basic supplies. Families are caught without water, electricity, basic essential items,” said Kate Dischino, Americares, VP of Emergency Programs at Americares.

The relief organization says an emergency response team is heading to Poland to support the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, many of them women and children, who are trying to escape the violence.

“Every day we’re in touch with partners working day in and day out in Ukraine and as we’re talking with them about what their needs are, what types of medicine supplies they need, at points we need to pause the call, sirens are going off and they need to make sure they’re safe at that moment in time,” said Dischino.

“We’re seeing compounding crisis, on top of compounding crisis,” Dischino said.

Fairfield-based Save the Children is also helping Ukraine.

They have teams in Romania working in refugee camps and reception centers.

They are helping distribute essential items like food, water, and hygiene kits along with setting up safe spaces where children can play, learn and cope with grief and loss.

“Sadly children in Eastern Ukraine have grown up in conflict for the past 8 years, enduring violence, shelling and being displaced in their homes. Today, fighting in Ukraine has forced children and families to seek refuge in neighboring countries…. Ukraine’s children are caught in the crossfire… It should never have come to this.”

Faced with this violent and bloody attack, these two organizations are doing whatever they can to help.

“Families are just fleeing violence, they’re displaced within Ukraine and in neighboring countries and there is incredible uncertainty, stress and the health needs are just great.”

If you want to donate to Americares’ Ukraine Crisis Fund, click here.

To donate to Save the Children and their emergency response, click here.

