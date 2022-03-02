Bright Spot: Southington police lip-syncing video goes viral

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A local police department is going viral after posting a video on social media.

The Southington Police Department hopped on the latest ‘Celine Dion’ challenge, lip-syncing her 1996 classic in the most dramatic way possible.

They say it was not only a way to have fun, but also an opportunity to catch the public’s attention and spread the word on expanding their community outreach on social media.

The video has gained over 100,000 views after it was posted Tuesday night.

And it won’t be their last. The department says more videos are coming.

