Children with special needs struggle to catch up in the wake of the pandemic

(WFSB) – Children with special needs were not exempt from the learning challenges others experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They had their own obstacles to overcome.

Finn Daly of West Hartford is 9 years old and in 3rd grade.

“He loves school, he loves basketball, he loves being with his friends and he’s a very social child,” said Brooke Daly, Finn’s mother.

Finn has down syndrome and is autistic.

Brooke Daly said students like him thrive on structure.

“He’s very regimented doing the same thing every day,” she said. “It really helps engrain it in him and helps him learn.”

When the pandemic abruptly disrupted that structure, she said it was especially tough on children with special needs.

“I mean, obviously I think it’s challenging and difficult for all children, but I think for children with special needs and/or disabilities, it’s a different level,” Brooke Daly said.

Finn, who’s non-verbal and has sensory issues, missed out on in-person occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech sessions.

“The back and forth, the missing out on all the services, it really took an emotional toll on him,” Brooke Daly said. “The way that it presents itself sometimes in kids with special needs is either behavioral issues, acting out.”

Alijah Gard is also 9 years old and has down syndrome. His mother said remote learning was very isolating for the South Windsor third grader.

“He just kind of shut himself off from his brother and sister, he would play with them a lot less,” said Beth Gard, Board of Directors president, Down Syndrome Association of Connecticut, and Alijah’s mother.

The statewide organization provides support for about 500 families who live with down syndrome.

“For the most part, the focus wasn’t necessarily on these kids with special needs,” Beth Gard said. “It was more about the greater population of the kids, so I think a little bit more could have been done to help those kids, the special needs kids, out.”

Beth Gard said she recognizes local school districts have been doing their best to support students with special needs during the pandemic.

However, she feels more can be done at the statewide level.

“I think school districts need to be consistent about how they educate students with special needs,” she said. “There’s just so many differences in all the school districts in the state as far as how they’re taught and how they’re transitioned into the general classroom.”

While Brooke Daly said her son has been doing better with time and the return to in-person learning, it has still been a long road.

“He really missed out on some critical time and critical learning, and I think it’s still hard to really even properly assess if he’s made up for that time that he’s missed,” Brooke Daly said.

Fran Rabinowitz, executive director for the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents, said school districts are trying to close the gap in disrupted learning.

“School systems and school districts are working very, very hard to look at follow up planning and placement team meetings to see where the actual losses are,” Rabinowitz said.

In the meantime, families said they plan to continue raising awareness for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“I do think it’s important that we advocate more for these individuals because a lot oftentimes they can’t advocate for themselves,” Beth Gard said.

