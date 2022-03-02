Great Day CT
Florida governor admonishes students for wearing face masks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tells students to take off their masks before beginning a speech in Tampa.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a fierce opponent of coronavirus mask and vaccine mandates, grew visibly annoyed and admonished a group of students for wearing face masks at a news conference Wednesday.

DeSantis, a Republican, approached the students and asked them to remove their masks as they waited for him at the news conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he said, letting out an audible sigh and shaking his head.

DeSantis is running for reelection and is considered to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate. His opposition to masks and vaccines has drawn national attention, and his administration has banned mask mandates in schools.

DeSantis’ office did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last month eased its masking guidelines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

