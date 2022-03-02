Great Day CT
Hartford creates emergency response team

The City of Hartford is tailoring their emergency response by creating the Hartford Emergency Assistance Response Team or HEARTeam
By Ayah Galal and Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The City of Hartford is tailoring their emergency response by creating the Hartford Emergency Assistance Response Team or HEARTeam.

Trained responders will be able to intervene, de-escalate and connect people to mental health services.

It’s all connected to 211 or 911.

Hartford partnered with Capitol Region Mental Health Center, the Community Renewal Team, and the Wheeler Clinic to create the team.

The soft launch took place this week.

