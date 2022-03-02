Man arrested for gas station robbery in Bolton

BOLTON, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges for a robbery at a gas station in Bolton last year.

Police say the incident happened around 10:21 a.m. at the Shell gas station on the Boston Turnpike.

The suspect demanded money while holding a knife in his hand, state police said.

He then took money and fled the area.

Police arrested Cody Lester, 26, of Stafford, on February 24 in connection to the robbery.

Lester is charged with robbery first degree.

He is held on a $100,000 bond and appeared in Rockville court February 24.

