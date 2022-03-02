Great Day CT
New Britain business creates ‘Putin Punch’

Avery’s Beverage Company, in New Britain, has created a new flavor called “Putin Punch” in support of Ukraine.
By Marcy Jones and Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Avery’s Beverage Company, in New Britain, has created a new flavor called “Putin Punch” in support of Ukraine.

Some of the proceeds from the punch are going to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Their first batch sold out in less than two hours, but they are able to produce more.

Owner Rob Metz said he decided to take action after feeling helpless watching the coverage of the Ukraine attack.

“Trying to figure out what can we do? to help out so we came up with a soda label to support Ukraine, someone throughout Putin Punch and then it just rolled from there,” said Metz.

After he made an initial donation of $500, Avery’s will send the proceeds from every “Putin Punch” sale to benefit the Ukrainian people.

Avery’s is known for their clever tongue and cheek advertising, but with the proceeds supporting the Ukraine Red Cross, “Putin Punch” hits different.

“We just hope the situation ends quickly , of course praying for the families out there in Ukraine, hopefully the situation will settles down soon,” said Immanual Mendez, Job Supervisor at Avery’s Beverage Company.

