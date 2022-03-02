Great Day CT
Officials: Small plane makes emergency landing in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Department
Bridgeport Police Department(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A small plane made an emergency landing in Bridgeport Wednesday evening, officials say.

Scott Appleby with the Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management says the plane made the emergency landing because of a loss of fuel.

The plane landed at Seaside Park.

No injuries are reported, officials say.

Bridgeport Fire, Police, and AMR are responding.

Appleby says state and federal officials are on the way to the scene.

