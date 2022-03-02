Officials: Small plane makes emergency landing in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A small plane made an emergency landing in Bridgeport Wednesday evening, officials say.

Scott Appleby with the Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management says the plane made the emergency landing because of a loss of fuel.

The plane landed at Seaside Park.

No injuries are reported, officials say.

Bridgeport Fire, Police, and AMR are responding.

Appleby says state and federal officials are on the way to the scene.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.