Police investigating homicide on Garden St. in Hartford
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a homicide on Garden Street in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m.
The victim was shot on Garden Street, got into his vehicle, and crashed into a home on Nelson Street, police said.
He was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital.
Police identified the victim as Ryan McKain, 33, of Hartford.
An investigation is ongoing.
