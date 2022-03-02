Great Day CT
Police investigating homicide on Garden St. in Hartford

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a homicide on Garden Street in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m.

The victim was shot on Garden Street, got into his vehicle, and crashed into a home on Nelson Street, police said.

He was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital.

Police identified the victim as Ryan McKain, 33, of Hartford.

An investigation is ongoing.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

