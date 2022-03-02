Suspects in Marlborough kidnapping face judge

(WFSB) - Two people arrested in connection with a kidnapping case in Marlborough last September faced a judge on Wednesday.

Kenneth Gordon, 20, and a 16-year-old male were arrested on numerous charges, including kidnapping, assault, arson, and larceny.

Kenneth Gordon was one of the men arrested in connection with a kidnapping that happened back in 2021. ((Photo provided by CT State Police))

Gordon will face a judge for the first time Wednesday afternoon.

State police said the two suspects assaulted and kidnapped a 64-year-old woman at a Big Y World Class Market in Marlborough. The suspects targeted and approached her in the parking lot as she was getting into her car.

The two suspects put a bag over her head, hit her, and drove away with the victim in the truck of her own car, troopers said.

Police say the suspects drove to East Hartford to use her ATM card to get money.

They eventually dropped her off in the town of Berlin.

Trooper said the suspects set the car on fire and ran.

The woman was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

State police called the incident a reminder to people to always be vigilant.

“The biggest reminder: Be aware of your surroundings, put the phone down, make sure that you are paying attention, and if you see anything suspicious don’t hesitate to give us a call,” said Sgt. Dawn Pagan, Connecticut State Police.

Both suspects were already in jail for unrelated crimes at the time of the arrest for the Marlborough incident.

Investigators told Channel 3 that they wanted to make sure everything was lined up perfectly before they arrested them.

“These two individuals were incarcerated an extended period of time,” Pagan said. “So they were in custody. But again, making sure we have all of the information accurate, dot our ‘Is,’ cross our ‘Ts,’ make sure we have everything accurate before bringing that forward to States Attorney’s Office.”

Eyewitness News talked to a family friend of the victim.

“She’s a pretty amazing lady, so she’s healing physically rather well. I can’t speak to the mental aspect of it. I’ve spoken with her. She’s still angry, I think about it, but it’s doing good. She’s out there doing stuff with her husband and they’re going about their life. I’m sure it’s a little different, but they’re doing it. They’re really nice people too,” said Mark Merritt, a family friend.

“We can only hope the justice system works as hard as the State Police did because it would be a shame to see them released for something ridiculous,” Merritt said.

In the weeks after the crime, Marlborough came together.

Donations poured in for the victim, but Merritt says instead of accepting, the family wanted to give it right back.

“They wanted something good to come of it so they donated the money back to figure something out that would help somewhere, and we settled on self-defense classes,” said Merritt.

About 300 women from 10 to 80 attended.

First Selectman Greg Lowrey says his town grew stronger from this tragedy.

“I think it felt good for the townspeople to contribute to the support of the family,” Lowrey said.

Gordon was held on a $1 million bond.

State police said the 16-year-old suspect was held at a juvenile detention center and slated to appear in juvenile court also on Wednesday.

