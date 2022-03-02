Students gather at UConn to protest for peace in Ukraine

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - Students at the University of Connecticut gathered for a protest against Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The rally on the Storrs campus Wednesday was organized by the university’s Ukrainian Student Association.

The Ukrainian Student Association wanted to show that all UConn students stand with the people of Ukraine.

The group also says it wants more support from the university.

“This is the greatest kind of European disaster since World War II,” said Victoria Kolstour, President of the UConn Ukrainian American Association.

“The whole world is impacted in some way, and so we really wanted to showcase that,” Kolstour said.

A few dozen students came to the rally outside the Homer Babbidge Library to show their support.

This includes Ukrainian American students who are not in the club, but were looking for a chance to speak out.

“To see all these people supporting, like my culture and my people, it really means a lot,” said Paul Verbo, a senior at UConn.

UConn’s Slavic Cultural Society helped organize the event.

The group focuses on students of various eastern European cultures.

“We really want to show that we’re united with Russian people, Ukrainian people, anyone with a Slavic background, that’s really important to us,” said Melissa Ciscja, secretary of the UConn Slavic Cultural Society.

The Ukrainian association led the group in a Ukrainian cheer that means Glory to Ukraine, Glory to the Heroes.

They also asked for more sanctions on Ukraine, for people to support humanitarian efforts, and for UConn to show solidarity.

A spokeswoman says counseling is available, and students can get extensions for schoolwork.

But the students want more.

“Just an acknowledgement that UConn as an institution stands with us and stands with Ukraine,” Kolstour said.

They say their fear for family and friends back in Ukraine makes it hard to focus on anything else.

“Every time I blink I see that yellow and blue, I see those colors, and it’s just constantly on my mind,” said Kolstour.

“This past weekend it was very hard to focus, constantly checking the news,” said Verbo.

The Ukrainian Student Association is also planning a fundraiser at the Student Union Monday morning to raise money for paramedics in Ukraine.

They said they may also have another protest next week.

