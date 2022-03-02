Technical Discussion: Temperature swings continue...

THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…

While initially dry and clear this evening, clouds increase as another clipper approaches. As it moves through tonight, it will produce spotty areas of light rain and snow. The best chance for seeing snow will be across northern CT, with minor accumulations (a coating to a half inch) in the higher elevations near the MA border. It starts after midnight, then is all done and over before daybreak.

THE REST OF THE WEEK…

Behind the clipper, and lingering morning cloudiness gives way to a mostly sunny sky. It will be noticeably colder tomorrow. Temperatures will be fairly steady in the mid to upper 30s; however, it will feel more like 15 to 25 much of the day thanks to a northwesterly wind!

High pressure builds into the region tomorrow tonight, setting the stage for a clear and bright end to the week. Furthermore, the wind will be calmer. We’ll start Friday between 10 and 15 degrees, then by the afternoon only reach the mid-30s. It won’t feel *as* cold as tomorrow thanks to the diminished wind.

THE WEEKEND…

Over the 1st weekend of March, temperatures trend milder. Highs Saturday should eclipse the 40-degree mark. While the day starts with some sunshine, we’ll see increasing cloudiness as the day moves forward. While there could be a late day shower, most of the time will be dry. Sunday will be even warmer, as temperatures peak between 55 and 60. It will be a cloudier day, with a better chance for rain – especially from the afternoon into the evening hours.

NEXT WEEK…

As of now, next week begins mild; but Monday will also feature some rain showers. Thereafter, conditions trend drier and cooler. Highs Tuesday will be near 50; then Wednesday they’ll be back in the 40s.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

-------------------------

HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…

WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ‘78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40″ of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.

Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6″ of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.

