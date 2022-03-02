Weather changes we can expect in March

(WFSB) – March is here and everyone is looking forward to ditching the coats and getting outside.

Meteorologist Connor Lewis is sharing what March’s weather may have in store.

Meteorological spring refers to a noticeable change in the weather’s behavior like Midwest severe storms.

Things are looking good overall for thawing this March.

Odds are that March will turn out to be at least average in terms of temperatures and precipitation.

The average high in March is 47 degrees, a big jump from February’s 39 degrees.

Based on climate patterns such as a continued La Nina, this March should bring weekly pushes of cold air into the Midwest and Northeast so we can expect typical roller coaster temperatures.

Mild days will balance out chilly days.

Periods of precipitation will roll through and snow can’t be ruled out, however climate change makes late-season snow less likely, especially near shorelines.

One of the best parts of March is our sun angle is now cresting at 41 degrees.

For reference, 41 degrees is the lowest the sun angle gets for Miami’s winter solstice in December.

Their weakest sun of the year is something we’re cheering for right now.

The sun feels nice on our skin because it’s delivering more radiation and can do more skin damage, so make sure to apply sunscreen if you’re getting direct sun around noon, especially if it’s chilly.

Friday will be the perfect example of this cold but sunny situation.

Our current sun angle of 41 degrees will eventually peak at 71 degrees for the summer solstice.

We are gaining nearly three minutes of daylight per day.

After daylight saving time begins, out sunset will be at 6:55 p.m. on March 13.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.