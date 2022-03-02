Great Day CT
WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: People continue to gravitate toward apps to monitor their health

WFSB Wellness Wednesday
By Caitlin Nuclo
Updated: 18 hours ago
(WFSB) - More people are using mobile apps and at-home tests to monitor their own health.

It’s created a so-called do-it-yourself health movement.

Tom Dean has been diabetic for 16 years and keeping track of blood sugar and insulin can be a matter of life and death.

“When you have to start writing everything down for yourself, with everyone’s busy schedules, it becomes unmanageable at a point,” Dean said.

Now he’s using multiple apps to do things like monitor his diet, order new prescriptions, and manage his blood sugar.

“I’ve just gone on now to ‘Libre,’” Dean said. “It will tell me my level instantly, instead of finger pricking the old-fashioned way.”

There are now thousands of health apps and at-home tests people are using to monitor their health, for everything from asthma to weight loss to sleep apnea.

A Carnegie Mellon University study found diabetes patients who used apps had better health outcomes, fewer hospital visits and lower medical costs.

“I really love when patients are engaged in their health and they’re empowered by seeing their own health information,” said Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, family physician, regional medical director at One Medical.

Bhuyan did say that there were some things of which to beware.

“The information should be interpreted in the context of a trusted primary care provider,” she explained. “For a lot of patients getting inundated with this information, they sometimes don’t know what to do.”

Experts said people should choose an app in consultation with their doctor.

