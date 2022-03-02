West Hartford Jewish community creates 1st inclusion mural

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Feb. 27, the Friendship Circle of Greater Hartford came together to create the first Jewish Community Inclusion Mural in honor of Jewish Disability Awareness Inclusion Month.

People from all walks of life added color to the large white canvas, creating a wonderful art composition.

Community members were invited to pick up educational handouts and write notes on the “One Thing I Wish You Knew About Me” message board.

There were children’s books on inclusion available for purchase.

The mural is on display at the Trout Brook Drive Albany Avenue intersection in West Hartford.

It is 8 ft. by 16 ft. mural of a girl pointing to the words “Behold how good and how pleasant it is when we all dwell together.”

The theme of the art piece is “just ask,” a message of community. A community asks and listens and all its members feel heard and respected, it creates an environment of understanding and acceptance.

