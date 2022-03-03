Artist helps her homeland Ukraine through artwork

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A local artist is taking her work and turning it into real change to help her homeland that’s under attack.

“Each sign here has significant meaning, square, triangles,” said Oksana Tanasiv.

From her gallery on South Main Street in Norwalk, Tanasiv’s artwork is bright, bold, eye catching, and uplifting.

“We have such rich culture,” she said.

But for the last week, it’s a culture and a country that’s been under attack.

“My whole family is in Ukraine, my mom, my dad, my brother, his family, my cousins, my friends.” Said Tanasiv. “I barely hold my emotions and tears. I can’t even explain because I cannot find words.”

Oksana, who came to the U.S. in 2004, is trying to help her homeland with the best way she knows how, through her artwork, as a direct response to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“When I heard he said Ukraine is not a country, just part of Russia and that there is no history in Ukraine, no culture, it was like the most horrible, ridiculous thing I ever heard, so I decided to create a collection dedicated to Ukraine,” she said.

Taking geometric patterns and shapes with a deep connection to Ukraine and transforming these antique ornaments and designs into modern art.

“Each sign has significant meaning,” Tanasiv said. “Ukrainians believe these signs, they protect their own home, protect their kids and family from evil.”

While she’s thousands of miles away from home, Oksana is using her artwork to make a difference.

She’ll hold a fundraiser at her gallery on March 12, with all of the proceeds going directly to Ukraine.

“My own fight is through my art,” she said.

Her fundraiser called Art for Ukraine will raise money to help buy medical supplies to help doctors in Ukraine along with supporting the army there.

“I reached out to a couple of artists yesterday and they’re bringing their own art, donating this art and 100% of sales will go to Ukraine,” Tanasiv said.

Asking anyone to help, anyway they can.

“We need support, real support,” she said. “We can’t just talk and watch news. It’s not enough. Ukrainians need our help.”

