Behavioral issues in children rose over the course of the pandemic

(WFSB) – Behavioral issues in children were among the educational issues that rose from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Channel 3 took a closer look at those issues to find out what is being done to help.

“We’re seeing an incredible amount of bullying and incredible amount of inability to communicate feelings and regulate emotions,” said Denielle Beaudet Sandoval of Preston.

Sandoval said she has been a teacher for 18 years.

While teaching throughout the pandemic, she saw first-hand the toll COVID took on kids in the last two years.

“The increase in fights and the increase in violence, those are across the board,” Sandoval said. “Statewide, nationwide because the kids don’t know how to regulate their emotions.”

She said children were in distress and the disruptions of the pandemic have led to more behavioral problems in teens and children.

“We’ve had increase in drug use and misuse,” said Steven Hernandez, executive director, Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity and Opportunity. “We’ve had increase in violence in communities. All of these are ways in which despair in communities is really manifesting.”

Steven Hernandez and the Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity and Opportunity for the State of Connecticut advises the legislature on policy issues.

He said resources need to be targeted in a way that reach young people early.

“And by find them, we don’t just mean where are they located, are they coming to class, are they coming to school. But are they engaged?” Hernandez said. “Are they socially and emotionally engaged? And are they resourced enough so that when they do come up with a difficult situation, they can address it or at least know to turn to an adult for help?”

Among those adults who’ve helped was Michelle Catucci, a school counselor in Cheshire and also the executive director of the Connecticut School Counselor Association, or CSCA.

“We need to be there to be able to help them navigate through it and teach them skills and support so that they can be happy, safe and healthy,” Catucci said.

Counselors are not a mandated position in Connecticut schools.

“CSCA has been doing a lot of advocacy work to get legislators to understand it’s important to have a school counselor in every school in Connecticut,” Catucci said.

The pandemic has shown that children’s emotional development and well-being need extra attention.

Experts said when kids learn how to understand and communicate their emotions, they can cope better during the tough times.

“For schools, I think that if we can keep in mind that every behavior comes from an unmet need and really look at those needs, I think we’ll see a lot of success with the kids,” Sandoval said. “It’s a huge undertaking.”

Parents can help their kids practice emotional literacy by having conversations about how their kids are feeling.

Experts said this will encourage them to identify their emotions and start to learn how to process them in a healthy way.

“Ask the right questions,” Hernandez said. “Ask any question that you have and the adults in the school and community can help guide you toward being part of the solution for your kids.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.