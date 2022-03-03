Great Day CT
Bright Spot: Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital reads to neonatal babies

At Yale New Haven Children's Hospital Wednesday the love of books was being shared with the tiniest of patients.
By Nicole Nalepa
Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - At Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital Wednesday the love of books was being shared with the tiniest of patients.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit celebrated “Read Across America Day” by reading to the babies and singing songs.

The little patients were read to at their bedside by hospital leadership and unit staff.

In addition to the readings, NICU support specialist, Michelle Gray, and music therapist, Judy led an educational webinar for parents and caregivers about the huge benefits of reading and singing to babies at an early age.

