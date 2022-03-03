Businesses starting to open their doors for the first time since fall

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Some local businesses are opening their doors for the first time since last fall.

Seasonal garden centers and restaurants are getting ready for the spring.

It’s cold outside but it’s never too cold for ice cream.

Rich Farm Ice Cream in Bristol opens the first week of March every year.

Their customers have been ordering online and showing up at the window to get a scoop of homemade ice cream.

This is also exciting news for seasonal workers.

Rich Farm will employ up to two dozen workers by peak of the summer.

To avoid supply chain issues, they are seriously buying in bulk.

For example, they have one hundred pounds of Oreos in the back to make sure they don’t run out.

Rich Farm has 30 flavors of ice cream, waffle cones, pies, and chocolate bombs.

“It’s the beginning of spring and I believe it’s the meteorological spring and people have been messaging us saying they can’t wait for us to open so we have always picked March 1st to open up every year,” said Wendy Greenberg, Owner Rich Farm Ice Cream. “People are already stocking up I had one gentleman order 12 quarts of a special that he loves and he’ll be coming back probably in another couple months too order 12 more.”

Rich Farm is open until 8 Thursday night.

