Ch. 3 partners with charity organization to collect items needed by Ukrainian refugees

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 is partnering with local volunteers to collect items and money to help refugees from, and the people of, Ukraine.

The organization called United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, Inc. will be collecting items on Monday, March 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at two locations.

The locations will be the St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church’s church hall at 569 George St. in New Haven and the Ukrainian National Home of Hartford at 961 Wethersfield Ave. in Hartford.

Any cash / checks collected on site will be deposited Tuesday.

Those wanting to donate online can go to https://www.uuarc.org.

The items will be trucked to New Jersey by local truckers where they will be put on a plane to go to Warsaw, Poland. From there, the items will be taken to the Poland/Ukraine border and then dispersed to relevant Ukrainian relief organizations to help refugees on the Poland/Ukraine border and to help those in country.

Here are the items that are needed:

Non-perishable food – BIG DEMAND

Clothes and footwear for men/women/children (we are encouraging new)

Thermal underwear

Hygiene products (women’s products, diapers, etc.)

Blankets

Bedding

Table wear (disposable)

First aid and first aid kits

Tents, mattresses, sleeping bags

Standalone lamps

Candles

Containers for liquids (canisters for water, fuel, lubricants with capacity of 10-20 liters)

Items for new mothers and newborns to include: Postpartum pads and underwear, peri bottles, perineal ice packs, manual breast pumps, blankets (including sleep sacks), bottles, diapers of all sizes, infant clothes (hats, onesies), pacifiers, travel size diaper creams, baby soap

The following are items that can NOT be accepted:

Alcohol and any products with alcohol

Perishable foods

Knives

Batteries

Aerosols

Compressed air and gas cylinders

Camping stoves

Matches

Perfumes/aftershave

Illegal drugs

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the organization. A link to it can be found here.

