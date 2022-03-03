Connecticut among several states investigating TikTok

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut state lawmakers want to make TikTok safer for children.

State Attorney General William Tong said he joined a new multi-state investigation that will delve into the popular social media app’s security standards.

New Britain High School has a connection to this investigation.

Back in the fall, school officials reported significant vandalism that investigators believed was tied to TikTok videos.

Education leaders at many schools around the country, including in New Britain, said they were targeted after a TikTok challenge called “devious licks” went viral. In the challenge, students challenged each other with damaging and stealing school property. At New Britain High School, that led to all sorts of issues, including stolen sinks and busted hand dispensers.

Tong said the challenge proves how potentially dangerous TikTok can be. Wednesday, Connecticut and several other states launched their investigation which will dig into several aspects regarding TikTok, including how the app is monitoring inappropriate content, it’s potential mental health harm to children, and techniques TikTok uses to boost engagement from young users.

“Even if they’re doing a lot, it’s clearly not working,” Tong argued. “They have to do more, and part of our investigation is to find out what they’re doing, are they telling us the truth about what they’re doing and what do they know about the harms to young people.”

One local mother whose son was injured when other students at New Britain High School were making a TikTok video hopes the investigation leads to real change.

“It’s not just to filter what we’re seeing, but it’s to help protect and change society as a whole,” said Nicole Cantu of New Britain. “We can’t have people going to destroying public places and schools and parks and destroying all of these things that we worked so hard to establish.”

TikTok issued a statement about the investigation.

“We care deeply about building an experience that helps to protect and support the well-being of our community and appreciate that the state attorneys general are focusing on the safety of younger users,” it said. “We look forward to providing information on the many safety and privacy protections we have for teens.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal released a statement about this investigation tonight reading quote:

“Along with Congressional scrutiny, this significant bipartisan probe will uncover TikTok’s actions that put profits over kids’ safety. This investigation underscores the urgent need for our Kids Online Safety Act, so these state attorneys general can hold platforms like TikTok legally and financially accountable for the harms they find. I will be fighting for passage of this bill to impose long-overdue accountability on Big Tech and to empower kids and parents online.”

