CT kids have opportunity to learn about state’s legal system in virtual program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Kids in Connecticut have a unique opportunity to learn about the state’s legal system and various social justice issues.

It’s being done in an interactive way by the Kids Court Academy Program.

“It really teaches you a lot and shows you what you know about the law,” said Saige Edwards.

Saige is a fifth grader, and this is her second year attending Kids Court Academy.

“There’s so much laws you need to learn in case you face them in the future and you need to know them,” she said.

The program is designed to spark children’s interest in the law and civil rights from a young age.

“We believe young people can be very active in social civil rights work and we’ve seen the evidence of that through this program,” said Tanya Hughes, Executive Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.

The pipeline program is one of many organized by the commission.

“I see this program as an introduction for race, ethnicity, different types of living area, what we do in normal life, our thoughts, how we live,” said Ana Mitchell, Outreach Coordinator with the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.

Attorneys and civil rights activists speak with students during the bi-weekly virtual sessions.

The hope is to elevate children’s voices and empower them to envision themselves in fields like civil and human rights law.

“If you know how politics works and you know how government works then you can have a voice. You can be a part of the process,” said Cheryl Sharp, Deputy Director at the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.

Students also get to analyze documentary films through the lens of the legal system thanks to partnerships with local non-profits.

“We realized there was a way to bridge this perceived gap between social justice work and the arts. More specifically film,” said Tina Parziale, Learning and Engagement Manager at Real Art Ways.

“It builds a different perspective to kids,” said Sankarapandy Bala, a father.

Sreenidi Bala participated in Connecticut Kids Court twice.

“Not only was it great for me to voice my opinions, the most gratifying part of that experience was listening to the students around me and what they were doing to bring equity to the forefront of their practices and the problems they were facing,” said Sreenidi Bala, a freshman at Farmington High School.

She’s using the skills she learned to fight inequities and advocate for change.

“Hopefully we’re creating a generation that’s more receptive and inclusive and kind so we have a brighter future,” she said.

The free program is open to Connecticut students in grades 4 through 12.

It’s being run virtually this year because of the pandemic.

If you’re interested in registering, click here.

