CT Senate Republicans unveil a proposal to reduce the state sales tax, eliminate meals tax

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s Senate Republicans unveiled a proposal on Thursday that would reduce the state sales tax and eliminate the state meal tax.

Sen. Henri Martin of Bristol, along with ranking members of the state’s Finance, Revenue & Bonding Committee and Sen. Kevin Kelly of Stratford, held a news conference on Thursday morning in Plainville.

Senate Republicans proposed reducing the sales tax from 6.35 percent to 5.99 percent and eliminate the additional 1 percent meals tax through at least the end of year.

Kelly and Martin spoke about the impact of inflation and the need for immediate tax relief during their news conference. They argued that their temporary tax cut would return the state’s inflation-related windfall to state taxpayers and provide relief.

“Inflation is here. Relief must be too,” Kelly said. “Connecticut families are struggling. Every day it is getting more and more expensive to take care of our loved ones and keep our family budgets balanced. Our state must do everything it can to drive down costs wherever possible and that includes cutting taxes now. A sales tax cut is the most direct way to provide immediate relief to all families and to give back the windfall tax revenue the state receives as a result of inflation.”

They said the public can weigh in on the proposed tax cuts by submitting written testimony or testifying virtually on Thursday.

More details on the proposal can be read here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.