Families react to historic settlement with Purdue Pharma

(WFSB) - Billions of dollars will be coming to states, victims, and survivors of the opioid epidemic.

Thursday, Attorney General Tong announced Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family will pay out $6 billion, 40 percent more than the previous settlement.

Eyewitness News spoke with families whose loved ones struggled with opioid addiction.

The families present Thursday say they’re satisfied with this settlement.

They do want to see more consequences for the Sacklers, including jail time.

“The two of them were almost like twins. They were inseparable,” said Liz Fitzgerald of Southington.

The mom of five says her sons Kyle and Matthew were the dynamic duo.

“They were funny. They were always joking,” Fitzgerald said.

Kyle was prescribed oxycontin when he was 16 and developed an addiction.

He died nine years ago.

“It was a hellacious run for four years after losing Kyle with Matthew and he just didn’t make it,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says students at Matthew’s school were bringing in pills.

Matthew died just four years later from a fentanyl overdose.

“It’s a trauma that I have to learn how to live with,” Fitzgerald said.

Today Fitzgerald says some of her trauma has been recognized.

Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family will pay $60 billion for their role in the opioid epidemic.

Connecticut will use $95 million to fund opioid treatment and prevention, as well as establish an opioid survivors’ fund.

“We feel as though this is an acknowledgment. It’s an acknowledgment that we were wronged,” said Paige Niver of Manchester.

Niver says her daughter became addicted to opioids at 14 after a bike accident.

“I did what the doctors told me to do. I just kept giving her the pills and unfortunately that’s the last time I saw her sober for a number of years as she was addicted immediately,” Niver said.

Today her daughter is opiate free and Niver wants to help other families recover and heal like hers.

She says today’s settlement is a welcome start.

“People feel wronged. They want somebody held accountable and until people are in jail, they’re not going to feel any peace,” she said.

Niver and Fitzgerald say their fight isn’t over.

They say they will follow up to make sure the opioid trust fund is established to directly help survivors and victims.

