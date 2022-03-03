Folks gather at Windham Town Hall to pray for those in Ukraine

WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Ukranians in Connecticut are counting on their neighbors to help them get through these tragic times.

As their home country gets blasted by Russian forces, many in the state attend prayer vigils to find strength.

More than 100 people crowded the stairs at the Windham Town Hall Wednesday night. Some brought their own flags and traditional costumes.

At one point, they all chanted their support for Ukraine and urged Russia to end the war.

Despite their country being shaken by war, Ukranians stood firmly like their loved ones abroad

“I am so proud of the Ukrainian people for being so resilient and keeping strong, having the heroism in them and working so hard together to keep Ukraine together,” Mariya Bilyk tells us.

Mariya has cousins abroad and checks on them daily. Her mom, Olha, says they depend heavily on social media messaging.

“This is not supposed to be happening. We ask Putin to stand back. We support Ukraine, because it’s unbelievable and horrible,” Olha stated.

For the time being, all they can do is pray and rally.

“I cry, because I am seeing the city, which was beautiful and now it’s being destroyed. It’s incomprehensible,” Gloria Salva of Windham says.

For now, Ukranians here say they hope for the best and urge local officials to prepare to help Ukranians fleeing for their lives.

According to the U.N. Refugee Agency, one million people have fled since Russia attacked.

Tonight, Windham Mayor Tom Devivo extended his arms.

“There will be new refugees and they will be welcomed in Windham as all other refugees of war torn countrys have always been welcomed,” Devivo added.

There are other vigils happening this weekend in Westport and New Haven.

