Gov. Lamont to discuss state’s humanitarian efforts for Ukraine

Americares is accepting donations for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
Americares is accepting donations for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.(Americares)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor will talk about the state’s humanitarian efforts for Ukraine.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. Thursday at Americares in Stamford.

Lamont said he plans to talk about the charity’s relief efforts for people impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The organization said it is sending an emergency response team to Poland to coordinate the shipment of medical supplies and mobilize emergency medical teams that will help those in need of health services.

Americares has an emergency response team on the way to Poland to support health services for families affected by the...

Posted by Americares on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Anyone interested in donating to the Americares Ukraine Crisis Fund to support these humanitarian efforts should visit americares.org/ukraine.

