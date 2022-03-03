Interfaith vigil for Ukraine held in Colchester

(WFSB) – Communities are rallying in support of Ukraine and praying Wednesday night for Putin’s war to end.

An interfaith vigil is taking place in Colchester, supporting the Ukrainian church there.

Dozens of parishioners from St. Andrews, St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, and Congregation Ahavath Achim are at Guardian Angels Parish with their spiritual leaders.

They are supporting each other and their extended families in Ukraine and Poland, praying for peace.

The blue and gold flag of Ukraine flies free alongside the United States flag outside St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Its pastor Fr. Cyril Manolev says prayers are working, giving strength to Ukraine and its president.

“So I think what he sees are all the prayers and support are working and helping and for our great soldiers that we have they are really courageous,” Cyril said.

“If Putin can do what he’s doing in Europe, what’s to stop him? And we have to show that we’re strong as a country and strong in a world community,” said Tina Inferrera, trustee at St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Just seven days into this Russian siege, this community has put together a list of organizations that need your help in helping Ukraine:

- Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia War Victims and Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine

- Knight of Columbus - Ukraine Solidarity Fund

- Ukrainian Congress Committee of America

- United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, Inc. (UUARC)

