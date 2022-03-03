Great Day CT
It’s fish fry season!

By WFSB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
(WFSB) - With the Lenten season underway, churches and other organizations around the state have planned fish fry events.

Contact Channel 3 to add more events to the list by emailing web@wfsb.com.

Captain Scott’s Lobster Dock

  • Proceeds donated to following organizations
  • Fridays 11 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • March 11- New London PD K-9 Unit
  • March 18- Heavy Hitters
  • March 25- Waterford Youth & Family Services
  • April 1- Whalers helping Whalers
  • April 8- The Cactus Jack Foundation
  • April 15- St. Joseph’s School

Mystic Fire Department - 34 Broadway, Mystic, CT

  • March 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8, 15
  • 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Adults $10 / Children $5

Newtown Knights of Columbus

  • Go to www.kofc185.org/fish-fry to preorder.
  • Customers can pick their food, select the time they’ll be arriving (5:00/5:30/6:00/6:30/7:00/7:30) and checkout.
  • The KOFC will send customers an email with their order number

St. Patrick Church East Hampton

  • Every Friday during Lent
  • 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Take out orders can be called in to the office but must be in by Friday at noon.

Stay with Channel 3 for more! They’ll be added to this last as soon as they come into the newsroom.

