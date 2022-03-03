It’s fish fry season!
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
(WFSB) - With the Lenten season underway, churches and other organizations around the state have planned fish fry events.
Captain Scott’s Lobster Dock
- Proceeds donated to following organizations
- Fridays 11 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- March 11- New London PD K-9 Unit
- March 18- Heavy Hitters
- March 25- Waterford Youth & Family Services
- April 1- Whalers helping Whalers
- April 8- The Cactus Jack Foundation
- April 15- St. Joseph’s School
Mystic Fire Department - 34 Broadway, Mystic, CT
- March 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8, 15
- 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Adults $10 / Children $5
Newtown Knights of Columbus
- Go to www.kofc185.org/fish-fry to preorder.
- Customers can pick their food, select the time they’ll be arriving (5:00/5:30/6:00/6:30/7:00/7:30) and checkout.
- The KOFC will send customers an email with their order number
St. Patrick Church East Hampton
- Every Friday during Lent
- 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Take out orders can be called in to the office but must be in by Friday at noon.
