It’s fish fry season!

(WFSB) - With the Lenten season underway, churches and other organizations around the state have planned fish fry events.

Captain Scott’s Lobster Dock

Proceeds donated to following organizations

Fridays 11 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 11- New London PD K-9 Unit

March 18- Heavy Hitters

March 25- Waterford Youth & Family Services

April 1- Whalers helping Whalers

April 8- The Cactus Jack Foundation

April 15- St. Joseph’s School

Mystic Fire Department - 34 Broadway, Mystic, CT

March 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8, 15

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Adults $10 / Children $5

Newtown Knights of Columbus

Go to www.kofc185.org/fish-fry to preorder.

Customers can pick their food, select the time they’ll be arriving (5:00/5:30/6:00/6:30/7:00/7:30) and checkout.

The KOFC will send customers an email with their order number

St. Patrick Church East Hampton

Every Friday during Lent

4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Take out orders can be called in to the office but must be in by Friday at noon.

