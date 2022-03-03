K9 sworn in at SCSU Police Department

(WFSB) - Officer Jules was sworn in as a working service dog with Sergeant Torres of the SCSU Police Department.

They join the growing number of community policing dogs at various police departments around the state trained by Puppies Behind Bars.

There are eight in all including Chase, Indy, Heidi, Bear, Addison, Hodges and Skipper.

The family tree is growing too.

Bear and Chase are brother and sister and Hodges, Skipper and Jules are brothers.

Puppies Behind Bars trains prison inmates to raise service dogs for wounded war veterans and first responders, police departments, as well as explosive-detection canines for law enforcement.

Sergeant Cynthia Torres has been a part of the SCSU Police Department for 17 years and a police officer for 23 years.

Having Officer Jules by her side is very special.

She says he’s added a whole new dimension to her life as an officer.

“Words can’t describe it, it’s absolutely amazing. And so nice to officially welcome him to the SCSU Police Department. Although he’s been here a few weeks there’s something extra special about the swearing in ceremony for any police officer.”

Everyone on campus is excited for Officer Jules, including SCSU President Joe Bertolino.

“Well I think Officer Jules has already brought a great deal of joy and enthusiasm to the campus. As we talked about earlier today, it’s really an opportunity I think for individuals to feel comfort and have a comfort level with our law enforcement in a way they perhaps might not have had. Very popular member of our community, there’s no doubt about it!” Bertolino said.

“As I keep saying lots of smiles! The swearing today was very special, embraced by the community. The entire Southern community, law enforcement, we’re just really proud Sgt. Torres and Jules, they make a great team and we’re really excited about sharing this experience on this campus,” said SCSU Police Chief Joseph Dooley.

Even SCSU student Katie was thrilled to be there.

“Jules is a great dog, it was a great day and I even made him cookies!”

Officer Jules is certified for many things from officers: wellness, community engagement and something very unique: “he assists with survivors of violence, so victims, he’ll stay in the room when they’re giving statements.”

Congratulations Officer Jules and Sgt. Torres of the Southern Connecticut State University Police Department for a great swearing in!

