Manchester police using new app to keep residents informed

“I think it’s a very good idea because there are many times, we don’t get the notifications and what’s going on in our community but when its coming through the cellphone, who doesn’t have access to their phones,” said Debra T. of Manchester

A new app is helping the Manchester Police Department keep the community informed on crucial information directly through their phones.

“It’s information that our department wants to tell the public,” said Lt. Ryan Shea. “When you talk about major incidents that occur in town active crimes, storm related issues road closures, those are the kind of things you will see on the alerts.”

Manchester police is partnering with the Atlas One app.

Thanks to the app you can now receive real time alerts from the department straight to your phone.

Its accessible to all smartphones even if you don’t live in the area.

The app also provides resources where residents can connect directly with the department.

“Resources on our department can be accessed right on their mobile phones,” Shea said. “Phone numbers to the police department, different departments within our agency recruiting, access to all of our social media as well as the ability to report crimes online.”

When it comes to your personal information, location services and data from the app, “that’s all owned by Atlas One we don’t have any access to that information,” Shea said.

Residents add they hope to see the app expand to other towns.

“Because Manchester is going forward with such a wonderful thing that maybe some of the other towns can get this also,” said Joann O. of Manchester.

