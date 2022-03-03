Silver Alerts issued for missing 6-year-old boys from Stamford

(WFSB) – State police issued Silver Alerts for three missing children from Stamford.

Vision Henderson, a 3-year-odl girl, has been missing since February 18, while John and Justin Henderson, both 6-year-old boys, have been missing since February 22.

Vision Henderson has been missing since February 18. ((Photo provided by CT State Police))

Police say the boys are Black with black hair and brown eyes.

They are both 3 feet tall and weigh 45 pounds.

Vision is two feet tall and weighs about 25 pounds. Police noted she has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say it is unknown what clothing the three kids are wearing or if the trio of kids are related to each other.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Stamford police at 203-977-4921.

