SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Cinder + Salt

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Rachel DeCavage opened Cinder and Salt in 2014 to merge her dreams of fashion and saving the planet.

“I knew I wanted to be in fashion and make art and save the planet for a living, and now I’m just living the dream,” said DeCavage.

“Our name Cinder and Salt is inspired by the residue of a weekend well spent. The scent of campfire on your clothes and the taste of salt water on your skin. And when I came up with the name, I really wanted it to evoke a feeling more than explain what we do,” Rachel said.

They create clothing and products that are eco-friendly.

“I felt like a lot of eco-friendly clothing was very boring and drab and it was always olive green and brown and gray. So I really wanted to bring more style and flavor to it and add a lot of colors and different fits but also make sure we were sustainable along the whole way,” said DeCavage.

DeCavage says they use only used or repurposed materials, they’re using the same 40-year-old press to screen print, they’re completely zero waste, and their building is solar powered as well. They also recently downsized their retail space and moved into this storefront in Middletown.

“We have a smaller section here in our store now which is mostly centered around wellness and food, but it’s all about kind of cutting waste and cutting plastic from your life, so reusable produce bags, all-natural shampoo and beauty products. We have a lot of people that live in this community that come here all the time for those types of needs and we really want to be a source for not just clothes and fashion and fun stuff, but the everyday things that you need,” DeCavage said.

The clothes are fun and made for everyone, as a good reminder of how important our planet is.

Cinder and Salt offers more at their Southington screen printing location.

“We offer full custom screen printing and embroidery services, so if you’ve got a landscaping company or an event coordinating company and you want polo shirts or t shirts for your crew that’s something we can do as well,” DeCavage said.

DeCavage says she’s also focusing efforts to really put her money where her mouth is, with clean ups across the state and clean waste collection bins at the store.

