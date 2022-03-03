Trinity College to hold Ukraine vigil today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The deadly invasion of Ukraine as of Thursday was more than a week old and people in the U.S. are looking for ways to help.

Thursday at Trinity College in Hartford, there will be a peace vigil for those affected by Russia’s violence.

The school is offering the vigil along with a reminder of its counseling services.

Rallies and vigils are just one way people in Connecticut have been stepping up to help.

“I cry because i am seeing the city which was beautiful and now it’s being destroyed,” said Gloria Slava, a Windham resident. “It’s incomprehensible.”

For the last week, the world has watched as Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

Connecticut-based organizations such as Americares and Save the Children have crews on the ground in the country already.

They said they are gathering medical supplies to help refugees, mainly women and children trying to escape with their lives.

They are also gathering food, water and hygiene kits, in addition to setting up safe spaces where children can grieve.

Stateside, rallies and vigils to support Ukraine have been happening daily.

Trinity College is the latest to offer a time of reflection on its campus, building supportive communities that may one day welcome the people in their thoughts and prayers

Some estimates show the number of refugees displaced from Ukraine could eventually number in the millions.

“There will be new refugees,” said Mayor Tom Devivo, Windham. “And they will be welcomed in Windham as all other refugees of war-torn countries have always been welcomed.”

Anyone looking to help AmeriCares and Save the Children can do so on their websites.

A vigil for the Ukrainian people is planned at Trinity College on Thursday at noon.

