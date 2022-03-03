UConn updates campus mask policy; ends vaccine, testing requirements for games

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut changed its mask policy to “recommended” instead of “required” for certain spots on its campuses starting Friday.

In addition, UConn Athletics is also lifting its vaccination/testing requirements for fans attending games at Gampel Pavilion and the XL Center, effective immediately.

Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz provided an update to Channel 3 on Thursday.

The new campus policy goes into effect on Friday, March 4.

However, Reitz reported that masking will continue to be required in all instructional settings, including classes, labs, studios, rehearsal rooms, and clinics, through at least April 1, 2022, when the university will reevaluate the situation.

The policy applies to students, employees, and visitors on all UConn campuses and property other than UConn Health locations, Student Health and Wellness medical care in Storrs, von der Mehden Recital Hall, and the Connecticut Repertory Theatre.

UConn activities such as classes or events that are hosted in spaces other than UConn property should follow the guidelines of the host facility.

“While this change means masks will not be required in most settings, the university still recommends wearing them on our campuses,” UConn leadership said. “We also strongly encourage each member of the UConn community to continue to be flexible and courteous when it comes to masking. Please always carry a mask with you in the event you are asked to wear it in certain close settings, such as individual or small group meetings. Members of the community will be at varying stages of comfort with mask wearing and we want to be respectful of others.”

UConn cited consistently low COVID-19 statistics as the reason for the policy changes.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.