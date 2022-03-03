Great Day CT
Woman arrested for driving wrong way on Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven

Natalia Moreno was arrested for driving the wrong way on Route 15 in North Haven on March 3.
Natalia Moreno was arrested for driving the wrong way on Route 15 in North Haven on March 3.(State police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces drunk and wrong way diving charges after state police spotted her on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven.

Troopers said they arrested Natalia Moreno, 36, of Manchester, just before 12:40 a.m. on Thursday.

They said she was traveling south in the left northbound lane of Route 15.

When they stopped her, they said she failed a standardized field sobriety test.

Moreno was charged with operating under the influence and driving the wrong way.

She was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and given a court date of April 25.

