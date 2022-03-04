Bristol officer helps friend with disabilities

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A Bristol officer help his friend after his father died.

The friendship began in a parking lot, years ago. Bristol Police Officer Mark Kichar, and Walmart employee Ramon Martinez became fast friends, and best buds.

“Every time I see Mark, I say ‘that’s my good friend, him,’” said Martinez.

Kichar frequently patrols around the Walmart in Bristol, where Martinez works.

Martinez, who has a disability, lost his father last week. His father was undergoing heart surgery.

Martinez leaned on Kichar in his time of grief. His family posted a video on Facebook, to reach Kichar.

“Hey Mark, its me, your friend. My daddy passed away on Thursday, can you call me?” said Martinez.

The pair were able to meet for a much needed hug.

“To be honest with you, I had never see Ramon in that state before. Usually him and I are always laughing and joking,” said Martinez. “So giving him a hug, giving something so small as a hug can change someone’s day... or at least help change someone’s day a little bit.”

Martinez’s family shares it has been a difficult time and have created a gofundme for his father’s burial.

