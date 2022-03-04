College students talk with journalist, activists about Ukrainian invasion

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Students at Wesleyan University sat down with journalist and activists to talk about Ukraine.

The conversation was planned before the invasion, to highlight Russian misinformation.

“It’s incredibly important for all of us to stand together and stand for democracy and against this brutal invasion,” said Wesleyan President Michael Roth.

VIDEO: Panel on journalism in Ukraine held at Wesleyan

The journalists and activists talked to the class through Zoom about the bombings, and attacks. They also talked about their fears, the constant stress and Russian misinformation.

“I get call from my mom, that it’s a siren and she has to go to the bomb shelter, and it’s the first time it happened, and she’s there alone,” said Manisha Iakovenko, humanitarian.

People in Russia believe that they are coming to liberate the people from the Ukrainian government, which is bombing its own country.

Many major news outlets are pulling their reporters out of Russia after Putin signed a law that makes it illegal to call this an invasion. The punishment is 15 years in jail.

It’s hard to understand how to feel the things i have experienced and felt by being at my home at night and hearing the sounds of war and not knowing if i’m going to be alive tomorrow or not

Students also gathered for a vigil organized by Ukrainian, Russian, and Belarusian students in a sign of solidarity. Students from all eastern European backgrounds want to see peace.

“I’m from Belarus and I know a lot of people are protesting in Russia and Belarus against the regime and against this war,” said Kiryl Beliausky.

