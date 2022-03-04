Family Friday: Kicking off the first weekend of March
(WFSB) - It’s the first weekend of March, so let the madness begin! Whether you want to get outdoors or take in the nostalgia of some childhood favorites, there’s something for everyone.
- Saturday, March 5th
- West District Nature Preserve
- 1:00pm
- With Naugatuck musher, Liz Chapman and her half a dozen Siberian husky rescue dogs
Manchester Toy & Comic Convention
- Sunday, March 6th
- Army Navy Club, Main Street
- 10:00am – 3:00pm
- Admission: $5
- Including special guests
- Saturday, March 5th
- Nutmeg Curling Club, Bridgeport
- 4:00pm – 9:00pm
- $15
- No registration required
