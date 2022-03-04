Great Day CT
Family Friday: Kicking off the first weekend of March

It’s the first weekend of March, so let the madness begin!
By WFSB Staff and Nicole Nalepa
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFSB) - It’s the first weekend of March, so let the madness begin! Whether you want to get outdoors or take in the nostalgia of some childhood favorites, there’s something for everyone.

Dogsledding in Farmington

  • Saturday, March 5th
  • West District Nature Preserve
  • 1:00pm
  • With Naugatuck musher, Liz Chapman and her half a dozen Siberian husky rescue dogs

Manchester Toy & Comic Convention

  • Sunday, March 6th
  • Army Navy Club, Main Street
  • 10:00am – 3:00pm
  • Admission: $5
  • Including special guests

The Curling Experience

  • Saturday, March 5th
  • Nutmeg Curling Club, Bridgeport
  • 4:00pm – 9:00pm
  • $15
  • No registration required

