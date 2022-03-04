Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Advertisement

Google halts all advertising in Russia

Google released a statement about their move to suspend ads in Russia, saying it was 'in light...
Google released a statement about their move to suspend ads in Russia, saying it was 'in light of the extraordinary circumstances' taking place right now.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google has suspended all advertising in Russia.

The company released a statement about the move, saying it was “in light of the extraordinary circumstances” taking place right now.

The decision covers all of Google’s ad surfaces in Russia, including through Google Display, YouTube and the Google search engine.

The move follows a similar decision by Twitter last week to suspend advertising in both Russia and Ukraine.

It is unclear whether Meta, Facebook’s parent company, also intends to suspend advertising in Russia. The company did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Google and Meta had both already taken steps to prevent Russian state media from running ads on their respective platforms.

Biden is considering energy sanctions on Russia. (Source: CNN, Zaporizhzhia NP, Mayor of Energodar, CNN Prima, UNICEF, RTL Netherlands, VTM)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Saturday said the weapon was fired toward the country’s...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is impacting gas prices across the country, including...
VIDEO: Gas prices rise as Russia invades Ukraine
VIDEO: Panel on journalism in Ukraine held at Wesleyan
VIDEO: Panel on journalism in Ukraine held at Wesleyan
VIDEO: Corner store sweep program in New Haven
New Haven cracks down on corner store violations
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russia cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook, Twitter