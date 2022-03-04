Gov. Lamont planning more funding for domestic violence services

(WFSB) - During the pandemic Connecticut saw an increase in domestic violence, but funding was dropped.

This was a mistake on the federal level, money that was supposed to go to domestic violence services was diverted to something else.

Governor Ned Lamont may have a solution, and victims say it’s important.

“He was addicted to drugs, I wasn’t able to leave the house by myself,” said Jenna.

Jenna knows all too well about domestic violence.

She says her husband controlled her every move.

“All I kept thinking is he is going to wake up-look out the window and see me walking,” said Jenna.

But Jenn did get out. She and her two young children moved in with her grandmother.

It’s been hard but says she was able to do it with the support of domestic violence services.

Funding is critical for agencies that provide this support.

They recently learned funding they count on was not coming because of a federal mistake.

“Make sure that folks who are subject to domestic abuse and violence are safe. Make sure we have housing for people because housing in more than just a roof over their head, it’s a home.”

Governor Lamont has money in his budget to restore the funding: $18 million.

Karen O’Connor from the Network Against Domestic Violence says the money goes a long way.

“Funding that helps pay for those advocates that stand next to that victim in court, VOCA funds the advocates that help Jenna get into the parenting class,” O’Connor said.

Jenna says she has control of her own life.

She’s a better parent and now has control over her life.

“The network helped so much, I was in the rapid re-housing program they helped me with that. When I went to file my restraining order against him, the court advocate helped me,” Jenna said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.