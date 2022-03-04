Great Day CT
Lamont announces winners of DOT snowplow naming contest

Connecticut Department of Transportation snowplow.
Connecticut Department of Transportation snowplow.(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - The results are in.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) held a vote in December to name four new snowplows. Residents were able to submit their suggestions and voted for their top choices.

The DOT has a total of 634 snowplows, none of which have been named. Until now.

A total of four snowplows have been named, and on Friday, Governor Lamont released those names.

The four newly named snowplows are Plowzilla, Buzz Iceclear, Husky McSalty, and Scoop Dog.

