Lamont announces winners of DOT snowplow naming contest

Conn. (WFSB) - The results are in.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) held a vote in December to name four new snowplows. Residents were able to submit their suggestions and voted for their top choices.

The DOT has a total of 634 snowplows, none of which have been named. Until now.

A total of four snowplows have been named, and on Friday, Governor Lamont released those names.

The four newly named snowplows are Plowzilla, Buzz Iceclear, Husky McSalty, and Scoop Dog.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.