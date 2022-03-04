Lawmakers discuss absentee ballots for 2022

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers launched on Friday a discussion about absentee ballots for 2022.

The Government Administration and Elections Committee started an online public hearing at 10 a.m.

It discussed extending certain existing absentee ballot provisions through the Nov. 2022 election.

Senate Bill 184 would extend through Nov. 8, 2022, several changes regarding election administration as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and would specify “illness” as grounds for claiming eligibility to vote by absentee ballot.

House Bill 5262 would do the same, but without limiting it to the November election.

The Connecticut General Assembly Conservative Caucus on Friday voiced its strong objection to absentee ballot voting in 2022. It argued it would explicitly violate the Connecticut Constitution.

It said it continues to oppose the Democrats’ disingenuous declaration that public health and civil preparedness emergencies still exist in Connecticut, which Democrats admitted they declared simply to qualify for money from the federal government.

“Compounding this deceitfulness by using COVID-19 as a continuing pretext to unconstitutionally change our voting laws would be an abhorrent afront to the rule of law,” said Rep. Gale Mastrofrancesco, a ranking member on the legislature’s Government Administration and Elections Committee.

